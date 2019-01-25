The wonderful Cliveden— a 5-star luxury country house hotel near London

JACKIE: We want to talk about this now infamous hotel, but, alas, I was home puttering while David met the enchantment…

Found at last: The Holy Grail

DAVID: Historically, The Holy Grail is that almost unimaginable object so desired, so unique, so elusive it is more dream than reality. Even though it originated as a yet to be found icon of Christianity, It has become synonymous with something to seek without much hope of finding.

Well, dear readers, I have found the Holy Grail of hotels. It waits a short distance from London above the River Thames on a fabulous estate filled with wonders. And I had the unforgettable experience of spending a day and night and dining there. It is named Cliveden (rhymes with Give-din) and it has a spectacular past and a glorious present.

The first house, on the 375 acres of woods and gardens, was built in 1666. It, and its successor in 1824, perished in fires. Third time’s a charm: the present house from 1851 was commissioned for British royalty. It was in the 1920’s and ‘30’s when the Astor family, specifically Nancy, made it internationally famous and infamous.

Nancy’s guests included Charlie Chaplin, Winston Churchill, Joseph Kennedy, George Bernard Shaw, Mahatma Gandhi, FDR, Lawrence of Arabia, Henry James, Edith Wharton, Rudyard Kipling, Lord Mountbatten and The Beatles, just to name a few. Her parties were world renowned. Especially one in 1961 when the newly built swimming pool was graced (or dis-graced) by the presence of a nude Christine Keeler who became irresistible to the Secretary of State for War, John Profumo. Their affair became a worldwide scandal since it was the height of the cold war and it was suspected that Keeler passed along British secrets to the Russians.

Today, the only scandal would be not staying at Cliveden. I am over the top happy that my friends Andrew Stembridge, the Managing Director of Iconic Luxury Hotels and his right hand woman, head of PR Angela Day, helped install me in Cliveden’s Mountbatten suite. Those of us around during World War II remember Lord Mountbatten as Britain’s Supreme Allied Commander Southeast Asia. He would have loved his/my digs for the night: size of a small house.

The entry has a glorious bath on the right and three steps down to the classic green and ivory patterned carpeting below and above an intricately carved plaster ceiling in design of great circles and flowers. The far end of the huge room has three steps up to a handsome sitting area surrounded by windows overlooking sweeping grounds. The walls of the suite’s main level are covered in rich, warm, carved wood holding paintings and mirrors and features an emperor-sized bed with finest quality linens and comforter and body pillows all exclusive to Cliveden. On one wall, there is a gas fireplace with lively and cheerful flames and above a wide screen TV (with CNN!) and DVD player faced by a comfy couch. There is a dressing table for absent Jackie and a wood and leather writing desk with all necessary plugs for WiFi access to my MacBook Air, iPhone and iPad. The last thing I wanted was to leave my too-brief home. However, I had to explore.

The public rooms were graced by walls holding ornately framed portraits and by a collection of statues rivaling a fine museum. An enormous, beautifully decorated Christmas tree reminded me of the then-fast approaching holiday and urged me back to family and home. But not quite yet. Dinner in the Andre Garrett restaurant was on the itinerary, and Julian Prosevicius, the manager of the gorgeous room lighted by three crystal chandeliers, led me through the menu. All in all, a meal that almost made up for the need to leave for London the next morning – with a head, heart and tummy full of memories.

JACKIE: I almost feel like I was there! And, yep, that’s where Megan and her Mom bunked before the royal wedding…

And we’ll travel!

Jackie Joseph-Lawrence is a writer and actress best known for her TV roles as Alan Brady’s niece Jackie on “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” the voice of Melody in the animated “Josie and the Pussycats” and as Jackie Parker on “The Doris Day Show.” David Lawrence is a writer/producer responsible for TV series episodes of “Mash” and “That’s Hollywood” along with movies and mini-series. They write regularly about travel for The Tolucan Times.