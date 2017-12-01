There’s Harry Potter Christmas magic at Universal Studios Hollywood

Christmas magic is here thanks to “Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” at Universal Studios Hollywood. Universal celebrated the arrival of the yuletide season when it introduced the dazzling light projection spectacular at Hogwarts Castle at a special presentation on November 16 at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Hogsmeade Village surrounding Hogwarts Castle was also featuring festive holiday entertainment and décor immersing guests with the magical spirit of the holidays. The all-new “Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” experience takes place daily now through January 7.

With an audience of VIP guests and media, Karen Irwin, president and COO of Universal Studios Hollywood, launched the festivities with the assistance of a group of children each wearing cloaks from the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry houses. With their wands in hand, they cast a spell that lit up the Hogwarts Castle with the help of Irwin.

There were oohs and aahs from everyone when the breathtaking light projection show was projected onto Hogwarts castle, choreographed to a musical arrangement by John Williams from the Harry Potter movies. The celebration also included a live a cappella performance by the Frog Choir, which is comprised of wizards and witches from Hogwarts. Oversize frogs joined in croaking to the beat of “Christmas at Hogwarts.”

“We are delighted to welcome ‘Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter’ as a new Universal Studios Hollywood holiday tradition,” said Irwin. “Millions of guests visiting from around the world have already experienced the incredible offerings of this immersive land. This exciting new holiday program further expands the Harry Potter universe by bringing some of the holiday spirit from the films to life for guests to experience for themselves.”

Guests strolled around Hogsmeade village, the quaint town featured in the Harry Potter stories that has been recreated in exquisite detail at Universal Studios Hollywood. Now the storefronts are festively decorated, along with holiday themed fare (including Christmas Pudding) served at Three Broomsticks and the eagerly awaited seasonal return of hot Butterbeer.

As night falls on Hogsmeade village, the familiar sounds of Harry Potter music can be heard throughout “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.” And for the holidays, multiple times an evening, colorful projection mapping will illuminate Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry with “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle.”

Along with the Frog Choir, comprised of Hogwarts students and their giant throaty frogs performing original holiday themed songs over the course of the seasonal event, it is all poised to thrill guests in the captivating world of Harry Potter.

Inspired by J.K. Rowling’s compelling stories and characters that were brought to life in the Warner Bros. films, “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” at Universal Studios Hollywood is a masterful recreation, faithful to the visual landscape of the films, including its iconic focal point, Hogwarts Castle—which now captures the magic of Christmas.

Margie Barron is a member of the Television Critics Association and has written for a variety of top publications for more than 35 years, and was proud to be half of the husband and wife writing team of Margie and Frank Barron.

