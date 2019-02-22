Toluca Lake Homeowners Association presents $7,000 check to East Valley Police Activity League Supporters

‘PALS’ is a non-profit booster group for NoHo Division of L.A.P.D.

By Stephen Hampar,

Toluca Lake Homeowners

Association president

A special check presentation took place recently at the North Hollywood LAPD, where proceeds from the Toluca Lake Homeowners Association’s 6th Annual Turkey Trot was donated to the East Valley PALS (Police Activity League Supporters).

East Valley PALS is a non-profit booster organization for the North Hollywood Division of the L.A. Police Department, providing financial support for the men and women of the LAPD. It often comes as a surprise to the average Angeleno how difficult it is for the City to pay for some essential equipment, training and special events. PALS attempts to bridge that gap.

They also encourage, support and sustain LAPD-sponsored youth programs within the Division with an emphasis on the Cadet and Jeopardy programs. Just a small sampling of the work PALS has done for the North Hollywood LAPD has been:

Paint purchased to repaint some of the rooms at the North Hollywood LAPD.

Sponsored the range fees for all officers as part of their annual testing.

Sponsored the Narcotic Team to a sponsored seminar on learning how to detect and best practices for dealing with the growing problem of meth labs in the division.

Provided funding for new mattresses for the COT Room.

Rewarded six deserving Jeopardy Students who have improved on their school performance with a trip to Haunted Hayride at Griffith Park.

Provided meals for 50 officers assigned to mandatory training for arrest and control.

Z-Ram bar to help breach fortified doors. Makes quick work of entry for Special Problems Unit.

GPS tracker for automobiles. Helps track vehicles under surveillance.

GPS tracker for bicycles. Bike thefts are one of the most common property crimes in the East Valley.

And of particular importance to the communities of North Hollywood and Toluca Lake, they participate, support and strengthen “community policing,” serving as communication conduits between the public and the Los Angeles Police Department. The Toluca Lake Neighborhood Watch relies heavily on this program!

The Toluca Lake Turkey Trot took place on November 18, 2018, and is an annual event. Much of the proceeds and the ultimate success was due in large part to our generous sponsors who had donated money, coffee and food. They include NBCUniversal, Craig Strong, Toluca Lake Chamber of Commerce, Toluca Lake Tennis and Fitness Club, Malbec Restaurant, A5 Events and Hampar Properties.

The North Hollywood Police Department has always been there to support and protect Toluca Lake, so this was a great opportunity to give back!