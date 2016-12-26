Tolucan Times popular ‘Special Issues’ are back for 2017

Attention local businesses and organizations: The Tolucan Times has announced that, due to popular demand, its monthly “Special Issues” will return for 2017. Plan now to book space in these highly anticipated issues that focus on holidays and popular categories and include January’s “Beauty, Health and Fitness” issue publishing on the 25th.

The Special Issue includes a section in the middle of the newspaper devoted to the specific subject matter.

Future issues include:

Valentine’s Issues—February

Real Estate—March

Patrick’s Day—March

Pet Issue—April

Mother’s Day—May

Senior Living/Senior Health—May

School Graduation—June

Father’s Day—June

Summer Happenings—July

Back To School Education—September

Fall Home & Garden—October

Restaurants/Dining—November

Halloween—all of October

Holiday Issues—all of November and December

For more information on how you can participate in a Special Issue contact your local Sales Representative: Mary Miller for Burbank, Studio City, Valley Village, North Hollywood and Universal City at miller@tolucantimes.com; Jon Konjoyan for Glendale, Pasadena, Eagle Rock, Los Feliz, La Crescenta and La Canada at jon@tolucantimes.com, or Alicia Apaghian for Toluca Lake at Alicia@tolucantimes.com.