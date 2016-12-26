USC Roski School of Art and Design’s Gayle Garner Roski plans upcoming shows

Artist part of ‘Masters of the American West’ exhibition at the Autry Museum through March 26th

Los Angeles native and award-winning artist Gayle Garner Roski’s vibrant watercolors have been exhibited extensively in museums and galleries locally and around the globe for decades. She studied fine arts at the University of Southern California, and now serves on the executive board of USC’s School of Fine Arts which also bears her name.

Roski has created several series of plein-air (outdoor) paintings from objects found in her travels around the world including Tuscany, Umbria and China, to name a few. She has also illustrated five books including Luscious, the University of Southern California’s cookbook and Endeavour’s Long Journey, written by astronaut John D. Olivas.

The renowned artist is participating in several upcoming shows including the “Masters of the American West” art exhibition at the Autry Museum through March 26th. “I have done paintings for them for the past 10 years on different subjects each year; this time it will be kachina dolls,” she reveals. “I will also be in two shows in the spring; the first is the ‘Gold Medal Show’ for the California Art Club. Then ‘The Healing Journey’ for St. John’s Hospital for the opening of their art program. It will consist of 40 paintings of the journey from Pacific Coast Highway through the McClure Tunnel. I believe for most people it is a healing journey to see the ocean so it’s a perfect show for St. John’s in Santa Monica!”

Roski’s ongoing “Los Angeles Millennium 2000 – 2020” series was spotlighted last fall at the USC Caruso Catholic Center and last November, she marked the “Year of Mercy” by creating the “Archway of Mercy” for the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown L.A. She also recently designed an angel statue for the California Community Foundation’s “We Are Los Angeles” Project. The six-foot-tall painted angel was one among 30 angels also unveiled in November at Grand Park downtown. “This has been ongoing for me,” she notes. “I participated 15 or 16 years ago and I continue to design the angels. The exhibit isn’t just about doing an angel for me…I designed the whole project! My website has a fabulous video about the Angel Project.” Visit Roski’s website at GayleGarnerRoski.com.

Roski also serves on the executive boards for the Los Angeles Cathedral and the California Art Club, is a speaker and avid world traveler, exploring some of the most remote parts of the globe always with paints and sketchbook in hand. She also scuba dives and has climbed to the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro.

The Autry Museum of the American West is located at 4700 Western Heritage Way in Griffith Park, Los Angeles. Visit TheAutry.org/exhibitions/masters-american-west-2017 for more information or call (323) 667-2000.

Denise Ames is a celebrity columnist who has contributed to Entertainment Today, All Access magazine and CNN HLN Local Edition. She has also hosted TV’s “Focus in the Mix with Denise Ames” and “The Rustam Report.”