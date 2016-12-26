Where in the world is Kirk Bovill?

By Gail E. Moss

“Any role. Anywhere. Anytime,” it reads atop KirkBovill.com, and he means it. “I love being on set,” Bovill smiles, “A working actor has no reason to complain.”

Bovill began accepting roles after successful careers in sports and technology. He feels fortunate to have worked continuously all over the world ever since.

This writer (mistakenly) asked Bovill about his first gig, but he was glad to share. (First, you might want to put your lunch down.) “So I was wrapped in chicken wire and couldn’t move when they poured live maggots on me,” he shared.

What?!

“That’s not the worst part,” he chuckles. “Someone was holding my feet while they dunked my head under freezing water,” he continued. Bovill’s natural charm made this appalling story actually funny.

Bovill’s latest role thankfully relies more on acting skills than ability to hold his breath. He’s featured opposite Annette Bening in writer/director Mike Mills’ critically acclaimed film 20th Century Women. “There were classical musicians playing on breaks,” Bovill says about a great set with great people.

The highlight of 2016 came while working on Hawaii Five-0. Bovill visited the Pearl Harbor Memorial during its anniversary, and was honored to speak with veterans over 100-years-old. “My grandfather was a heavily decorated WWII vet in the European theater,” he revealed, and his great Uncle Don, stationed at Pearl Harbor, was out to sea during the attack.

“Why not me?” is Bovill’s motto. Believe in yourself and don’t miss opportunities to pursue your dreams is his message. His dream role? Staff writer! “I’m a lightning- fast writer,” he says, “It’s the golden age of television in terms of being able to develop content.”

Bovill says of his life: “When I’m done, I wanna be done.” He doesn’t want to leave anything untried.