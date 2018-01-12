Your musical resolution for 2018?

Feef Mooney’s Music For Life Coaching wants to help

You can only become truly accomplished at something you love. Don’t make money your goal. Instead, pursue the things you love doing and then do them so well that people can’t take their eyes off you.

-Maya Angelou

As you begin 2018, you might return to a yearning to dig into something creative, spiritual, personal and real. You want to play piano, guitar, bass. You want to sing songs you love. You want to share music with family and friends. Maybe you would even like to perform! Have you written songs you would love to record, but have no idea how?

With the revolution in technology, it feels like anyone can play, write, perform and record. It’s true. There are so many YouTube artists and more recordings to sift through online. This fact can be intimidating and overwhelming!

Music For Life Coaching is a boutique company created by Feef Mooney, an artist and songwriter formerly with Herb Alpert’s Rondor/Universal Music. Feef has the vision of working with adults who love music and seek the support to focus on achieving musical dreams.

“I want to create a safe environment for anyone who has felt blocked! Get out of a musical rut, learn how to play an instrument, get focused! Maybe even record!” exudes Feef. “All of these are possible. All that is required is the courage to commit!”

There are lots of different options and plans and all of them are life changing.

If fear is keeping you from pursuing the music that you love, take a breath and begin again.

For more information contact Feef at (818) 487-0608 or email happmus@roadrunner.com. You can also visit MusicForLifeCoaching.com for info on ways to begin making music!

