Anthony J. Hinojosa of Sylmar

U.S. Air Force Airman Anthony J. Hinojosa graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, TX. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force. Hinojosa is the son of Monica Lopez and Anthony Hinojosa of Sylmar. He is also the brother of Alyssa Hinojosa. The airman graduated in 2016 from Crespi Carmelite High School in Encino.

