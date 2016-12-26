Sara Pedraza of Orange County

A 2009 Capistrano Valley High School graduate and Orange County native is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided missile destroyer, USS Donald Cook. Fireman Sara Pedraza is a damage controlman aboard the forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer operating out of Rota, Spain. Donald Cook is one of four destroyers home ported in Rota. A Navy damage controlman is responsible for training the crew to ensure the ship is safe and can properly use firefighting equipment. “I really enjoy how busy we are,” said Pedraza. “I am always running around the ship maintaining equipment and providing training, I rarely sit down! It makes the days very exciting.” Commissioned in 1998, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, Donald Cook, measures approximately 500 feet and is powered by four gas turbines that allow the destroyer to achieve over 30 mph in open seas. It was named in honor of Donald Cook, a Vietnam War prisoner of war who died in captivity.