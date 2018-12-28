Dennis Welch July 2, 1951 – December 13, 2018

Dennis Welch, 67, of Sunland passed away December 13 after an eight-week stay in the hospital due to complications from pneumonia, low platelets, cardiac problems and renal failure.

Dennis was born July 2, 1951 at the Methodist Hospital in Los Angeles to Arthur Welch and Beatrice “Ruth” Welch (née Housego).

When undergoing treatments for cancer in 2016, Dennis was asked what he valued most in life. Above all else, he valued his family, especially his wife and daughter.

A funeral service was held on December 21 at Crippen Mortuary in Montrose. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.