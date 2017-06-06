Priscilla Ann Roche, 81, medical technician, Burbank resident February 14, 1936 – August 1, 2017

By the Roche family

Priscilla Ann Bunsen Roche was born on February 14, 1936 to Fredrick and Mary Bunsen in El Paso, Texas. She was the fourth of five children. She graduated from Loretto Girls High School in El Paso, then studied medicine and nursing at the University of Minnesota and eventually USC.

Mom worked for American Airlines as an early adult for 12 years. During this time she met her spouse, Louis N. Roche, who was stationed at Fort Bliss Army Base in El Paso. After a few years, they married in 1958 and then moved to Burbank to start their new life together.

Her passion for flowers and plants was always on beautiful display in her backyard gardens. She was a fabulous cook, enjoyed sewing and liked to travel with her husband.

After her kids became teenagers, she went to work at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, as a brain technician in the neurology department.

After 56 years of marriage, the love of her life, Louis N. Roche Sr., passed away last year. She was looking forward to being reunited again with him, her parents, her brothers Fred and Elliot, and many other friends and family that have gone before her.

She leaves behind her brother Rodney, sister Marietta, her three children Louis, Chris and Jennifer, our spouses Kelly and Marie and her four awesome grandchildren Emily, Patrick, Ella and Carolina whom she lovingly called “munchkins” and “monkey doodles.”

Her unconditional love and support, her wisdom and her humor will not be forgotten.

Mom was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Church for over 50 years.

Until then, our perpetual Valentine will be dearly missed.