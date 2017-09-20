Immaculate Heart launches 112th year of scholarship and service

Immaculate Heart is a private, Catholic, college preparatory school for young women in sixth through 12th grades. Steeped in beloved traditions, Immaculate Heart offers a distinguished history, with more than 10,000 graduates.

Now in its 112th year, Immaculate Heart remains committed to the intellectual, spiritual and social development of girls. Its hillside campus, centrally located in Los Angeles near Griffith Park, welcomes students of geographic, ethnic and religious diversity.

Virtually 100 percent of IH graduates matriculate to college, including to the most prestigious universities in the country, with many earning substantial merit scholarships.

Immaculate Heart’s curriculum offers 14 honors classes and 18 Advanced Placement courses, including the new two-year AP Capstone course. Only 600 high schools have been invited to offer this four-semester course which begins with a seminar class and culminates at the end of two years with a defended research project.

Other unique offerings like “Engineer Your World” and “Advanced Algebra with Financial Applications” promote interest in science, technology, engineering and math fields as students solve real-world challenges.

Immaculate Heart’s Catholic identity is rooted in service to others and social justice. Last year, students contributed more than 14,000 hours of community service. Additionally, students participate in retreats and liturgies, theatre, visual arts and more than 30 clubs. Nearly a third of all high school students also play at least one IH sport. Immaculate Heart fields teams in basketball, cross country, diving, equestrian, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis, track & field and volleyball.

For more information visit ImmaculateHeart.org.

