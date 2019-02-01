Why Strength Care is Health Care

By Sheila Melody,

InForm Fitness Toluca Lake

Strength is the foundation for overall health and fitness. Muscle is a metabolically demanding tissue. Strengthening our muscles raises our metabolism in order to support the new muscle tissue, which in turn burns more calories. Our bodies “wake up” and feel more alive. Our internal organs operate more efficiently. Our tendons and bones must strengthen to support the new muscle making you more resistant to injury. Our hearts work to supply blood and nutrients to the new muscle. Thus, taking care of our muscle and strength is one of the most important things we can do to stay healthy.

The safest and most efficient way to strengthen our muscles is by practicing slow motion high-intensity strength training. This unique method is safe, very effective and backed by science.

What’s the secret?

The secret: lift meaningful weight very slowly in perfect form. Your muscle fibers require a certain level of intensity in order to stimulate growth. Intensity can be achieved in many different ways, but the slow motion method is the safest. With this method, most people only need one or two 20 minute workouts per week to increase strength.

Sounds a little hard to believe? That’s understandable, as most gyms advocate that more is better. That’s why InForm Fitness Toluca Lake has a great “Introductory Offer” so you can experience this revolutionary, high-intensity, slow motion strength training system for yourself for only $49.

Visit InFormFitnessLA.com to learn more or call (818) 736-5233 to schedule your session now. InForm Fitness is located at 4405 W Riverside Dr., #107, in Toluca Lake.