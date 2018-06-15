Diana Brandin Realtime Captioning assists educators, government, professionals and more

Her events include graduations; her clients include UCLA, USC, Caltech, Pacific Oaks College and more

Communication access experts Diana Brandin Realtime Captioning & ASL (OnPoint Captions & Sign Language), provide communication access services that meet the requirements for ADA accessibility as described in the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Their services include:

Live real time CART Captioning (Communication Access Realtime Translation)

Post-production captioning of audio or video

Transcription services

Meeting minutes

Transcripts for press events

Closed-captioning of videos in various formats

Live streaming of captions for your live-streamed event

American Sign Language (ASL) services

Language translation (call for languages supported)

Spanish captioning for both live and post-production

Interpretation from ASL to spoken Spanish

ASL to spoken or captioned English.

Since 2004 they have been providing services locally and globally for just about any type of event, genre or topic whether on-site, online, remote or streaming events:

Entertainment projects

Conferences (Corporate, technical, medical, legal, scientific)

Educational (Classrooms, graduations, online instruction, on-site instruction, BlackBoard, Adobe Connect, GotoWebinar and various other educational or remote platforms)

Webinars (Financial, public service, educational)

Lectures (Museum events, community events, academic, corporate)

Meetings (City councils, IMP, medical appointments, legal proceedings, courtroom, hearings)

Panels (Doctors, lawyers, studio executives, students)

Writers’ brainstorming sessions

Social events (Weddings, funerals, public and private gatherings, fund-raisers)

They integrate newer technologies and applications into their services, which contribute to providing the best service possible. They provide captioning to the Internet for your live video stream either live or post-production.

They caption to Smartphones, tablets, HD TVs, monitors, Jumbotrons, LED boards, scoreboards, projectors, as well as wireless peer-to-peer devices, encoders, decoders, just to name a few.

Services provide equal access for persons who are Deaf, Hard-of-Hearing, Late-Deafened, Deaf-Blind, low vision, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s, English Language Learners, or English as a Second Language (ELL or ESL). Communication access promotes 100 percent participation for live events and proceedings.

Visit OnPointCaptions.com or call (818) 279-8136 for more information.