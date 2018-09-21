Come home to The Glen L.A. on Victory Boulevard

Three-level, single-family residences offer style, comfort and convenience

By Clint Lohr

The Glen L.A., the 63-unit complex of three-level, single-family residences at 13103 Victory Boulevard in Valley Glen, has a newest phase available on Saturday, September 22 with a growing waiting list of people lined up to buy.

Built by Warmington Residential, the complex is being marketed by Compass and Tracy Do. Thais Yokota of the sales team says, “The Glen L.A. is a terrific value,” homebuyers have purchased 42 of the 63 units so far, and the final phase complex is to be completed by fall of 2019. “Previous phases have sold out in a single weekend,” said Mark Mullin, also of the sales team.

The prices for the homes start in the $700,000 range and measure from 1,900 to 2,200 square feet, with three and four-bedroom floor plans available. Each home has its own two-car garage and rooftop deck with views.

The list of interior features is extensive: gourmet kitchens have Bosch stainless steel appliances, Quartz countertops and master suites have walk-in closets. High-tech features include home automation and keyless entry. Energy-efficient features include dual pane windows and tankless water heaters. Chateau Interiors & Design has an onsite office to assist buyers in customizing their home with all the finishing touches.

Directly east of the development is the Tujunga Wash Greenway for biking, running and walking. Next door is the Victory Plaza, which includes LA Fitness, a Vallarta supermarket and a Petco store.

Open daily 10am-6pm (Mondays 2pm-6pm). Call (818) 572-6589 or visit TheGlenLA.com for further information.