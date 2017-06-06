Louisville High School graduates 107 students on June 4

On Sunday, June 4th, Louisville High School held its 54th Commencement Ceremony. One hundred seven young women, dressed in long white gowns and carrying a dozen long-stemmed pink roses, received their diplomas from Sister Myra McPartland, S.S.L, President of Louisville High School and Mrs. Kathleen Vercillo, Principal.

These young women came to Louisville, a Catholic, all-girls high school in Woodland Hills, because it has something special to offer them that is unparalleled and rare. Louisville provides an environment of learning and growing that reflects the Gospel, teaching possibilities with the compassion of Christ and, in so doing, preparing its students for life’s opportunities and challenges.

Louisville prepares young women not only for college, but to be lifelong learners ready to enter the world of higher education and future vocations in a spirit of faith, hope and love. This year’s graduating class is no exception. Louisville graduates have been accepted into prestigious colleges and universities across the country.

Founded in 1960, Louisville is sponsored by the Sisters of St. Louis. Louisville’s vibrant campus offers a complete high school experience. Whatever a student’s interests or special talents, there is a place for her at Louisville. This is the hallmark of Louisville, it is what brings our graduates back to campus where they will always find a gracious familiarity and an enduring sense of tradition.

Louisville High School is located at 22300 Mulholland Dr. in Woodland Hills. Call (818) 346-8812 or visit LouisvilleHS.org.