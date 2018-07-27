Dodgers sailing

Now that the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Washington D.C. is in their rearview mirror, the Dodgers (55-44) were back in business this past weekend at Miller Park in Milwaukee.

In the 89th Midsummer Classic at Nationals Park, the game lasted 10 innings and featured 10 homers, with each league hitting five, but the American League came away with an 8-6 triumph.

Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling absorbed the loss after allowing three runs and four hits with one strikeout over one and two-third innings while Matt Kemp started in the outfield and lined a double in two at-bats.

The Boys of Summer swiped two of three from the Brewers including Sunday’s 11-2 pasting as they collected 15 hits.

Chris Taylor (run with a hit) contributed three runs batted in, Kemp (three runs and three hits) added two RBIs on two solo shots and Austin Barnes (hit) had two RBIs.

Logan Forsythe (three hits with two runs) chimed in with an RBI as did Max Muncy (two hits with a run), Justin Turner (hit) and Manny Machado, newly-acquired from the Baltimore Orioles, who finished with two hits and a run.

Alex Wood (6-5) worked six innings and gave up two runs and five hits, striking out four and walking three.

Christian Yelich (two hits) smashed a solo homer on Saturday for the Brewers, who downed the Dodgers 4-2 as Clayton Kershaw (3-5) suffered the loss after toiling six frames, striking out five with no walks and four runs (one earned).

The Boys of Summer had 10 hits and were led by Taylor, who had a single with two RBIs.

Machado finished with a pair of singles, but it was Enrique Hernandez’s three-run homer in the ninth that sealed the 6-4 win on Friday.

A two-run seventh gave the Blue Crew a 3-1 lead as Taylor (two runs and two hits) had a run-producing single in the frame.

Rich Hill (3-4) was credited with the victory, toiling six innings, allowing five hits with one run, fanning nine and walking four.