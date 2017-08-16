Dodgers best team ever?

There has been talk about this being the best Dodgers team of all time. While it’s premature to speak of such things before they have won anything, let’s compare the other two teams competing for that prize, the 1953 Dodgers (who lost the World Series in six games to the New York Yankees) and the 1963 Dodgers, who swept the Yankees in four games.

Pitchers pitched complete games in ’53 and ’63, so there wasn’t much in the way of “relief” pitchers. Looking at the lineups, if they were all competing for the same positions, here’s how I’d line them up:

Roy Campanella, 53

1b Gil Hodges, 53

2b Gilliam. 63

3b Justin Turner, 17

ss Maury Wills, 63

lf Jackie Robinson, 53

cf Duke Snider, 53

rf Carl Furillo. 53

P Sandy Koufax. 63

Don Drysdale, 63

Carl Erskine, 53

Clayton Kershaw, 17

(although his inability to

finish would make him

barely qualify as #4).

M Walter Alston, 63

So, five of the eight starters would be from ’53, two from ’63, and only Turner from ’17. Two pitchers from ’63 would make my team and one each from ’53 and ’17. It’s hard to say that this 2017 team is the Dodgers all time “best” when so few of its players could compete successfully for starting jobs with the other two teams.

1953

1963

2017 C. Roy Campanella 1b Gil Hodges 2b Junior Gilliam 3b Billy Cox ss PeeWee Reese Lf Jackie Robinson Cf Duke Snider Rf Carl Furillo P Carl Erskine Billy Loes Russ Meyer Johnny Podres M Charlie Dressen

John Roseboro Ron Fairly Jim Gilliam Ken McMullen Maury Wills Tommy Davis Willie Davis Frank Howard Sandy Koufax Don Drysdale Bob Miller Johnny Podres Walter Alston

Yasmani Grandal Cody Bellinger Logan Forsythe Justin Turner Corey Seager Chris Taylor Joc Pederson Yasiel Puig Clayton Kershaw Rich Hill Alex Wood Kenta Maeda Dave Roberts



Another baseball rule that needs changing: Baseball has yet another rule that needs changing. When a player catches a fly ball and falls into the stands, it should not be an out. It should be a home run. The player should be required to stay on the field after catching the ball for it to be an out. If he falls into the stands on a fair ball, it should be a home run, regardless of whether or not he catches it. The rule should be that if a batter hits a ball out of the park, it’s a home run because even if a player catches it and falls into the stands, the batter has still hit the ball out of the park.

Where’s baseball for the youth? A brand new sports park opened in Irvine. It contains six soccer fields and 25 tennis courts, but not one baseball field.

Can’t anybody play this game? Although when I played baseball in high school I was a pitcher/outfielder, when I played softball later I was a third baseman. I never had any training on how to play third base, but it was clear from watching and playing the game all my life that when a third baseman is expecting a throw from an outfielder on a runner coming in from second he straddles the bag parallel to the foul line with one foot on either side of the bag. In Wednesday’s Atlanta-Dodgers game, Corey Seager was trying to advance from second to third on a Cody Bellinger fly ball to right field. So the ball was coming from the right fielder. However, Atlanta third baseman Brandon Phillips straddled the bag, all right. But he straddled it perpendicular to the foul line instead of parallel to the foul line. So one foot was in front of, but short of, the bag and the other foot was in foul territory. As a result Seager had a direct path to slide right into third base. Even though the throw beat him. Phillips missed the tag because he was improperly positioned. Phillips is paid $14 million, even though he obviously doesn’t have a clue as to how to properly play his position. But this doesn’t set him apart from his fellow major leaguers, most of whom know little or nothing of the fundamentals of the game.

Tony Medley is the author of three books including “UCLA Basketball: The Real Story,” the first book written on UCLA basketball. Visit TonyMedley.com.

243 total views, 0 views today