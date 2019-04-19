Drama leads to poignant harmony in ‘Duet for One’ in Beverly Hills through May 12

Music is a frequent theme in the stirring production Duet for One, about a concert violinist whose medical challenges are forcing her to retire, also putting her marriage into jeopardy. Throughout the play, the violinist (Mia Christou) and her therapist (Howard Leder-Morrow) have meaningful discussions, filled with drama and dissonance, until finally they reach a poignant kind of harmony at the end.

The violinist has been diagnosed with the nervous system disorder Multiple Sclerosis, so she seeks help from a counselor. At first, their interactions are filled with silences and struggle. Yet, as the therapist become increasingly assertive, his sincerity becomes clear. The dialogue is realistic but life-affirming, emphasizing the need to care for others in a tough world. He challenges her to fight for a good life.

Christou and Leder-Morrow are very convincing as the musician and therapist. We feel we are watching real people having intense conversations about critical issues.

The set design is quite effective. The diplomas on the wall, bookshelves at the back, and opposing chairs all look authentic. The lighting is tasteful and subtle, with small shifts in color to accent changes in mood.

After we’ve heard heated discussions about marriage, overcoming struggle, improving a broken society and the wonder of music (including Beethoven), the audience gets uplifted along with the musician, when she eventually accepts responsibility for herself.

Recommended.

“Duet for One,” written by Tom Kempinski, directed by Allen Barton, starring Mia Christou and Howard Leder-Morrow, runs through Sunday, May 12 at Beverly Hills Playhouse located at 254 S. Robertson Ave. in Beverly Hills. All seats are $20. Tickets may be purchased online at DuetforOnebhp.BrownPaperTickets.com or by phone at (800) 838-3006.