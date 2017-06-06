Two Bunch Palms: A discreet hideaway

For 600 years, hot artesian waters rich in minerals bubbled to the surface to form a lush oasis that served as a respite for weary travelers. As early as 1857, a settler recorded the discovery of their site as a place to rest and find water marked by two palm groves. In 1909, the US Army Camel Corps of Engineers surveyed the area and identified the location as “two bunches of palms.”

The Resort itself has been in operation since the 1940s and was known as a discreet hideaway for Hollywood celebrities, notorious historic gangsters and those seeking healing from its unique mineral and lithium rich hot springs.

In the summer of 2014, the resort underwent a massive room renovation that brought the property and its 70 rooms on 77 lush acres to the standards of a modern-day high-end wellness resort. By capitalizing on its legendary hot mineral springs and spa reputation and then expanding its wellness programs to include healthier dining and movement and fitness classes, such as Chi Gong, Tai Chi, yoga, Pilates, dance, Eastern medicine and weight training and showcasing its renewable energy position, Two Bunch Palms has redefined itself as a true destination spa/wellness getaway and established itself as the thought leader in the wellness space.

Two Bunch Palms Spa Resort is home to the famed mineral springs that descend from Miracle Hill. These artesian waters that have been flowing for 600 years bubble up to the surface and do not see the light of day until they flow into our grotto.

Food philosophy

They want their guests to:

Savor exceptional farm-to-table cuisine that nourishes the body and replenishes the soul

Share a warm, inspired setting with friends or someone special

Delight in the fresh bounty of the land and immerse in a culinary experience that offers explosive flavors, rich produce and boldly seasoned proteins paired with crisp inviting textures

An experience that indulges the palate, seduces the senses and feeds your passions.

Directions:

From Route I-10: Exit Palm Drive, and go north. Drive about 4.6 miles until you reach Two Bunch Palms Trail and turn right. In 0.8 miles, the private entrance is on the right between palm trees, where you’ll see a small guard gate. (Look for the small sign on the left of the road.)

For more information visit TwoBunchPalms.com.

Think travel!

Lynne Tucker is a travel writer and photojournalist for Camelot Journeys. She is based in Palm Desert.